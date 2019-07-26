'Criminal Minds' Crewmember Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

A 2nd assistant cameraman alleges that the show's director of photography touched him in a sexual manner two to three times a week during his employment in court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

A Criminal Minds crewmember claims he was repeatedly sexually harassed by a supervisor on set, according to a complaint filed Friday in LA County Superior Court.

Todd Durboraw, a 2nd assistant cameraman, alleges that Greg St. Johns, whose title was Director of Photography at the time, touched him in a sexual manner "approximately two to three times a week on average" from the time Plaintiff was hired and began working for the Defendant in 2011.

Durboraw is suing St. Johns, ABC Studios, CBS, Warner Bros. and Entertainment Partners Enterprises, alleging a host of claims including assault, battery, sexual harassment and retaliation.

The suit describes the harassment in graphic detail, further stating, "On at least one occasion, while Plaintiff was squatting down, Defendant St. Johns came up behind Plaintiff and touched Plaintiff’s groin and buttocks with his foot." On other occasions, Defendant St. Johns would "grab and flick Plaintiff’s nipples."

The suit also alleges that Durboraw was discriminated against and harassed, including being prevented from taking days off work to attend to his daughter’s life threatening condition and prevented from being promoted. He also claims that he was invited to take a promotion, but told that if he accepted, he would soon be fired. Colleagues who accepted St. Johns' harassment were rewarded with gifts and better assignments, the Plaintiff claims.

He's seeking general, special and punitive damages.