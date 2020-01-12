Critics' Choice Awards: Statement Earrings Take Center Stage

Shoulder-dusting styles with sparkle ruled the night, including Sarah Snook in Asprey London, Jennifer Lopez in vintage Harry Winston, and Kristen Bell in Forevermark.

Unlike the bold necklaces that dominated jewelry looks at last week’s Golden Globe Awards, shoulder-dusting earrings ruled the red carpet at Sunday night’s 25th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

High necklines on a variety of gowns – and, in one case, a jumpsuit – made statement earrings the accessory of choice among several actresses, including Kristen Bell, Awkwafina and Jennifer Lopez. Here’s a look at the best gems of the night:

Florence Pugh in Messika Paris

The Little Women co-star, who also graces the February cover of Vogue, paired her sparkling silver Prada gown with Messika’s high-jewelry Saguaro diamond earrings; from the house’s “Born to Be Wild” high-jewelry collection, the earrings featuring 536 marquise-, pear- and brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 11.1 carats and take their name from the saguaro cactus found in deserts of the southwestern U.S. and Mexico.

Awkwafina in Irene Neuwirth

With her marigold silk-chiffon gown from Elie Saab’s Resort 2020 collection, the best actress nominee for The Farewell wore one-of-a-kind earrings by Los Angeles-based designer Irene Neuwirth. The Mixed Gemstone Carved Flower Earrings feature rhodochrosite and tourmalines in pink, yellow and green, totaling 70.55 carats, set in 18-karat yellow gold.

Sarah Snook in Asprey London

Succession’s Sarah Snook hails from Australia, but looked to British designers for her Critics Choice Awards look, pairing a sparkling gown with a deep-V neckline by Galvan London with long earrings by Asprey, featuring 10 pear-shaped diamonds and 22 marquise-cut diamonds set in platinum, totaling 50 carats and valued at more than $1 million.

Lupita Nyong’o in Pomellato

Layers of chocolate and white diamonds by Pomellato nicely matched Lupita Nyong’o’s custom leather and silk-georgette gown by Michael Kors, including the house’s Tango earrings, featuring 4.50 carats of brilliant and rose-cut brown diamonds, set in 18-karat rose gold and burnished silver; the earrings are priced at $18,800.

Cynthia Erivo in David Webb

A Critics Choice best actress nominee for Harriet, Erivo was a social-media favorite on the red carpet in her Fendi Couture organza mosaic gown, which she paired with David Webb’s Cross River Tassel Earrings, featuring marquise- and brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum.

Kristen Bell in Forevermark

The recipient of this year’s #SeeHer Award, The Good Place star paired her silk asymmetrical jumpsuit from Cong Tri’s spring 2020 collection with Forevermark’s Twin Long Drop Diamond Earrings, featuring 13.02 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston

After her Golden Globes look raised eyebrows and spawned more than a few comparisons to a Christmas tree, the best supporting actress nominee for Hustlers went for a sleek and chic champagne-hued gown by Georges Hobeika, which she paired with diamonds by her favorite house, Harry Winston, including this vintage pair of chandelier earrings from 1972, featuring 29.59 carats of diamonds, set in platinum.