Critics' Choice Awards: Alfonso Cuaron Takes Aim at Trump Administration in Best Picture Speech

"This bunch of Mexicans are not as bad as sometimes they are portrayed," Cuaron said, accepting the award for 'Roma.'

Netflix's Roma, which boasts a largely Mexican cast and crew, won best picture at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.

"This bunch of Mexicans are not as bad as sometimes they are portrayed," Cuaron said, taking aim at the Trump administration during the last speech of the night.

The political themes in the film make it an apparent link to the current political debate. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported on the film's sympathetic depiction of a hardworking young Mexican woman, throwing down the gauntlet at the president's anti-Mexican, anti-immigrant comments.

Cuaron's remark comes on the heels of a similar jab at Trump the night before. "Thanks to your help we can break down walls," he said to the Los Angeles Film Critics Association at its awards ceremony Saturday night.

The Mexican director, who also took home awards for best director, best editing, best cinematography and best foreign-language film earlier in the night, thanked Netflix for bringing his semiautobiographical film to "the mainstream."