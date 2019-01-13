Critics' Choice Awards: Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette Accept Award Together in a Tie

"A lot of friends of mine who might be a little bigger body type said, 'Thank you, for once in my life I got to see a bigger-boned woman or a different body type woman be sexual, unapologetic and have it not be a fetish or a joke," Arquette said Sunday.

In an unusual turn of events, two winners took the stage to accept the Critics' Choice Award for best actress in a movie made for television or limited series: Patricia Arquette for her performance in Escape From Dannemora and Amy Adams for Sharp Objects.

"I actually can't think of a more beautiful thing than a tie, because there isn't a winner when we get to do such great work and we have such wonderful opportunities," Adams said as Arquette joined her onstage.

The women, arms wrapped around each other, alternated words to thank their rival premium cabe networks — Adams for HBO and Arquette for Showtime — in a joint acceptance speech.

Arquette, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the dramatic thriller last week, thanked director Ben Stiller for straying from the typical typecasting of women in "likable" roles for the miniseries.

"[Stiller] really let us explore and removed the yoke from my neck that I've felt I've carried my whole career of, 'But is she likable?'" Arquette said.

Arquette, who gained weight to play a romantically entangled prison worker, also remarked on the way in which the show demonstrates a variety of female body types, not often the case onscreen.

"A lot of friends of mine who might be a little bigger body type said, 'Thank you, for once in my life I got to see a bigger-boned woman or a different body type woman be sexual, unapologetic and have it not be a fetish or a joke."