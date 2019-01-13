Critics' Choice Awards: Claire Foy Accepts #SeeHer Honor as "Encouragement to Be Brave Enough to Face Myself"

"Hopefully, I can understand and see others, and ultimately I can help others to see themselves," the actress said Sunday.

Claire Foy accepted the third annual #SeeHer Award for her portrayal of strong, complex female characters at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Viola Davis, who received the award in 2016, presented Foy with the honor, which recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement, launched by the Association of National Advertisers with the goal of accurately portraying all women and girls in media by 2020.

"I accept this award as an encouragement to myself to be brave enough to face and see myself, and by doing, hopefully, I can understand and see others, and ultimately I can help others to see themselves," Foy said Sunday.

Foy has portrayed a number of atypical female characters throughout her career, including goth hacker Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web and a young, authoritative Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown.

The actress is also nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the film First Man, in which she plays the wife of astronaut Neil Armstrong, Janet Armstrong.

"She lived her life with such bravery and resilience and determination and love," Foy said of Armstrong. "There's no such thing as just 'the wife.'... Our job is to question ourselves, to question what we depict, who we depict and how we depict them."

Foy also thanked First Man director Damien Chazelle for including Armstrong as a strong female role in the film.

ANA and its Alliance for Family Entertainment launched the award in 2016 to recognize a woman who changes stereotypes in the entertainment industry. Actress Gal Gadot accepted last year's award after starring in 2017's Wonder Woman.