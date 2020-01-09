Critics' Choice Awards to Serve Plant-Based Menu

The move comes just days after the Golden Globes made headlines for serving a vegan meal inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix kicked off his Golden Globes speech for best actor last Sunday by saluting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving up the first plant-based meal in the history of the starry awards ceremony.

Hot on the heels of that meatless showing comes word that another stop on Hollywood's awards circuit is doing the same: The Critics Choice Association on Thursday announced it will serve only plant-based food during the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards ceremony this Sunday.

The move is designed to "shine a light on sustainability and the ever-growing climate crisis our world is facing," according to the announcement. In doing so, the organization has recruited Baja Fresh and The Counter to provide guests with a selection of either vegetarian tacos and burritos from the former or plant-based burgers from the latter. Also on offer: vegan desserts from Pinkberry and Cold Stone Creamery. (All are brands within the Kahala Brands family.)

"When planning this year’s awards show, we wanted to be mindful of the impact that our event has on the environment," said Joey Berlin, CEO of the CCA. "Baja Fresh and The Counter were able to step up in a big way to support our decision thanks to their diverse menus of tasty food options. Together we are looking forward to providing our incredible honorees, nominees and guests with delicious, and thoughtful, food during our show."

It's a massive show, too, with somewhere close to a thousand or more guests to fill Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, where host Taye Diggs will take the stage and the festivities will air live on The CW from 7-10 p.m. ET. Additional support for the show is being provided by FIJI Water and François Borgel.