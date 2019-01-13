Critics' Choice Awards: Christian Bale Calls 'Vice' a "Tragedy" After Winning Best Actor in a Comedy

"I guess time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy, but it's really a tragedy," Bale said after accepting the Critics' Choice Award for best actor in a comedy film.

Christian Bale took home the Critics' Choice Awards for best actor and best actor in a comedy film Sunday for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

"I guess time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy, but it's really a tragedy," Bale said after his first win of the night, just a week after calling Cheney "Satan" during the Golden Globes.

After forgetting to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during his Golden Globes acceptance speech for the same role, Bale comically thanked the group during his speech Sunday. (The Critics' Choice Awards are presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.)

The British actor, who came to America when he was just 17, also thanked the United States, called his movie "a love story" to the country and gave a shout-out to Louis Armstrong, "because why not, right? He's just a beautiful man."

Later in the night, Bale approached the stage again to accept the award for best actor.

"When you can only do really one thing in your life it's great to be recognized for it," Bale said, thanking the actors around him.