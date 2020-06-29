Critics Choice Real TV Awards: 'Cheer,' 'Queer Eye' Lead Winners

In the culinary show category, there was a tie, with both 'Chopped' and 'Top Chef' winning the award.

Netflix's Cheer and Queer Eye topped the winners of the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, it was announced today. Each show won two awards — Cheer for unstructured series and male star of the year Jerry Harris and Queer Eye for lifestyle: fashion/beauty show and ensemble cast in an unscripted series.

Meanwhile Netflix, which scored the most nominations this year, won the most awards with eight prizes, including in the category of outstanding achievement in nonfiction programming by a network or streaming platform.

In the culinary show category, there was a tie, with both Food Network's Chopped and Bravo's Top Chef winning the award.

The male and female star of the year awards were determined by online fan voting. Female star of the year went to the lead of TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper, Dr. Sandra Lee.

Other high-profile projects that won awards include RuPaul's Drag Race (competition series), ESPN's The Last Dance (sports show), Hulu's Hillary (limited doc series), Netflix's Love Is Blind and HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation (lifestyle: home/garden show).

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time won the game show award with host Alex Trebek winning for show host, his second award in a few days after taking home best game show host at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

While the awards show ceremony didn't take place this year due to the global pandemic, winners recorded remote acceptance speeches, which can be viewed here.

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst was honored with the Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award for his ongoing contributions to unscripted TV, as Survivor celebrates its 20th anniversary and 40th season.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards honor excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming.

A full list of this year's winners follows.

Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)



Competition Series: Talent/Variety

The Voice (NBC) (WINNER)

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)



Unstructured Series

Cheer (Netflix) (WINNER)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We're Here (HBO)



Structured Series

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+) (WINNER)

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)



Business Show

Shark Tank (ABC) (WINNER)

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

T-Pain's School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)



Sports Show

The Last Dance (ESPN) (WINNER)

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

Peyton's Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)



Crime/Justice Series

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix) (WINNER)

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)



Ongoing Documentary Series

Frontline (PBS) (WINNER)

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)



Limited Documentary Series

Hillary (Hulu) (WINNER)

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)



Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple) (WINNER)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black With MK Asante (Snap)



Live Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT) (WINNER)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)



Interactive Show

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo) (WINNER)

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)



Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network) (WINNER - TIE)

Top Chef (Bravo) (WINNER - TIE)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)



Game Show

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC) (WINNER)

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Mental Samurai (Fox)



Travel/Adventure Series

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) (WINNER)

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)



Animal/Nature Show

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America) (WINNER)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)



Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)



Relationship Show

Love Is Blind (Netflix) (WINNER)

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)



Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV) (WINNER)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)



Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)



Female Star of the Year

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) (WINNER)

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)



Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)



Show Host

Alex Trebek — Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution) (WINNER)

Will Arnett — Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles — RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum — The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler — Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst — Survivor (CBS)



Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Programming by a Network or Streaming Platform

Netflix (WINNER)

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

PBS

TLC



Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

Raw TV (WINNER)

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Smart Dog Media