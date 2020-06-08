Critics Choice Real TV Awards: 'Cheer,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lead Nominations

Other series landing multiple noms include 'Queer Eye' and 'Couples Therapy,' while Netflix leads all nominations with a total of 31.

Netflix's Cheer and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race lead the nominees for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, announced Monday.

Cheer landed a total of five nominations, including best unstructured series and best limited documentary series.

RuPaul’s Drag Race also earned five noms, including best competition series and best host. Spinoff RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! also landed a nom, for best unstructured series.

Other series landing multiple noms include Netflix's Queer Eye with four and Showtime's Couples Therapy with three.

Overall, Netflix dominated the nominations for a second year with a total of 31, with ABC, Bravo and VH1 a distant second with six noms apiece. Fox, HBO and NBC followed with five each.

In addition, Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst has been tapped by the Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers' organization NPACT to receive the Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award "for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry."

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards recognize "excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms." Winners will be celebrated via a special press release and announcement on June 29. Winners in two categories — Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year — will be chosen by fan voting, which is now open at criticschoice.com.

A full list of nominees follows.

Competition Series

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)



Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)



Unstructured Series

Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)



Structured Series

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)



Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)



Sports Show

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)



Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)



Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)



Limited Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)



Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)



Live Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)



Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)



Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)



Game Show

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental Samurai (Fox)



Travel/Adventure Series

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)



Animal/Nature Show

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)



Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)



Relationship Show

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)



Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)



Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)



Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)



Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)



Show Host

Will Arnett - Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum - The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler - Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst - Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek - Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)



Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC



Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media