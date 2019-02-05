Critic's Notebook: In State of the Union, Trump Surprises No One by Announcing U.S. Has to Build a Wall

The president makes an impassioned call for unity while making it clear that everything has to be done his way.

The biggest ovation Donald Trump received during his State of the Union address didn't come from his fellow Republicans. Rather, it was from the white-clad, mostly new Democratic congresswomen, who erupted in whoops, hollers and joyful high-fives after he celebrated the increased number of women in the workplace. Trump looked startled by the response and blurted out, "You weren't supposed to do that!" Of course, that's something he often says to women.

"We have more women serving in Congress than in any time before!" Trump enthused. His look of pride seemed appropriate, as he was largely responsible for it. Standing behind him, Mike Pence smiled dutifully, although you could tell he was concerned about there being so many more congresspeople he can't be alone with.

In the days prior to the event, many hints had been dropped that Trump would call for unity, for an end to the divisiveness that has paralyzed the government. He lived up to that theme in the opening minutes, asking Congress to act "not as two parties, but as one nation." He talked about "bridging divides," "healing old wounds" and forging a "new coalition." But as the lengthy speech went on and on, it became apparent that all of this would have to be done only on his terms.

Taking advantage of Nancy Pelosi's courteous invitation to address the nation in between government shutdowns, Trump naturally extolled his achievements. He took credit for the country's "economic boom," proclaiming that millions of Americans had been lifted off food stamps. (It would have been more accurate to say that food stamps had been lifted off them.) America has "the hottest economy of anywhere in the world," he boasted, which made sense since he judges pretty much everything in terms of hotness.

The audience was a stark reminder of the sociological division between the two parties. One side of the chamber was a reflection of the racial and ethnic diversity of America, dominated by a sea of white as worn by the female representatives. The other looked like the all-white male cast of a Mad Men reboot. Nancy Pelosi was seated directly behind Trump, wielding a large gavel. It was hard to tell whether it was meant to call order or be wielded as a weapon.

Pelosi did an admirable job of keeping a straight face throughout. It was only when Trump decried the "ridiculous partisan investigations" of his administration that she broke her composure and nearly fell off her chair. But Trump was only following a script first written by Richard Nixon, who famously declared, "One year of Watergate is enough" during his 1974 SOTU speech. Nixon, at least, lived up to his statement, resigning before the year was out.

It took Trump about 30 minutes to get to the main event, his wall. And no, he didn't announce a national emergency, at least not yet. But he did display a remarkable gift for alliteration, warning about the "coyotes," "cartels" and "caravans" assailing our Southern border. He lambasted the "wealthy politicians" who are against the wall while living behind locked gates themselves. Because apparently, Mar-a-Lago now has an open-door policy. He also went on at length about the sex slavery and trafficking going on across the border, once again displaying his weird fixation on the topic. You get the feeling that those are the only briefings he actually pays attention to. And he trumpeted the large numbers of arrests made by ICE agents. And you have to agree, if you care about keeping America safe from the rapping of 21 Savage.

"I will get it built!" he announced about the wall, as even the Republicans in the room began rolling their eyes (well, to be fair, not Ted Cruz). So we'll see how much longer he talks about cooperation.

Having gotten the controversial part of the speech off his chest, Trump went on to make policy proposals about which nobody can disagree. What politician isn't going to stand up and applaud for eradicating AIDS and childhood cancer, after all? He brought out the usual number of inspirational guests, including an adorable ten-year-old cancer survivor, a Holocaust survivor and a survivor of the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue massacre. And the last two were the same person.

The evening's most awkward segue occurred when Trump immediately shifted from an impassioned defense of the sanctity of life to a gung-ho exhortation of building up the nation's military. Even the Joint Chiefs of Staff looked confused. But not as confused as when he boasted, "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea." (That's beginning to seem like a reasonable trade-off.) He also defended his military withdrawals from the Middle East, announcing, "Great nations do not fight endless wars." Unless, of course, they're about border walls.

Trump concluded with a lengthy passage filled with uplifting bromides. It all came back to his speech's theme, which was "Choose Greatness." That's definitely something to consider when we head to the polls 637 days from now.