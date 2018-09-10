Venice Critics' Week Director Giona Nazzaro on Gender Balance and 'Unconscious Bias'

The head of Venice's indie sidebar speaks out against the dearth of female voices and argues Jennifer Kent's 'The Nightingale' was the best movie in competition this year.

Women were in focus at this year's Venice Film Festival—both Golden Lion winner Roma and Grand Jury honoree The Favourite featured female leads (including The Favourite star, and Venice best actress winner, Olivia Coleman)—but Venice was also in the spotlight over accusations that it continues to ignore female filmmakers.

Venice's 2018 competition line-up included just one female director —Jennifer Kent, whose The Nightingale won a special jury prize —and discussion of gender representation and accusation of bias dominated public discussion this year. Jury president Guillermo del Toro made calls for more diversify and Palme d’Or-winning director Jacques Audiard, whose English-language debut, The Sisters Brothers screened in competition in Venice, said he lobbied the festival's selection committee to inquire why there was only one women among his peers. Audiard said he was not satisfied with the answer: That Venice only looks at the quality of the films it selects, not the gender of the director.

There was progress of a sort in Venice this year. The festival joined Cannes in signing a gender parity pledge, committing it to greater transparency in the selection process and in compiling statistics in regards to female-directed films submitted to and screened on the Lido. But there were also signs of a backlash. An Italian director trolled the red carpet in a “Weinstein is Innocent” T-Shirt and, at the press screening for The Nightingale, an Italian blogger shouted misogynistic comments. At the press conference following the awards ceremony, one journalist asked Del Toro if Kent was given a prize just because she was a woman.

One prominent voice for diversity in Venice has been Giona Nazzaro, who runs the festival's independent sidebar Critics' Week. While many in the Italian industry have defended Venice against charges of bias, Nazzaro has called for the festival to do more to find and provide a platform for women and underrepresented filmmakers around the world.

The Hollywood Reporter's Italian correspondent Ariston Anderson caught up with Nazzaro to discuss festival programmers' "unconscious bias" and the enduring "macho mythology" he sees in cinema today.

We spoke last year about the issue of women filmmakers and you were one of the few people who focused on women’s talents behind the camera, or going out to look for female talent as opposed to including women only if forced to under a quota. Has anything changed since last year?

I think we have a real issue because we're still talking about it. If these issues would not be here anymore, we wouldn't be talking about it. The fact that it gets a certain kind of response is the ultimate proof that the issue exists and putting your head under the sand, hiding yourself, it doesn't do any good. You need to confront the issue.

The fact is, let's say a woman confronts her own sexuality and does a very controversial film, it's the guys who say it's pretentious. Look what happened in Berlin with (Adina Pintilie's Golden Bear winner) Touch Me Not. Like it or not, but that film really ruffled a lot of feathers. You are not allowed to make a film like that as a woman. If a guy does a film about himself like how he is totally in love with a woman, that's cool. So I mean it's either one thing or the other. Or it's both things, but you can't shut down one and still have just one conversation.

And from my point of view, I think it gives me simply more pleasure if we broaden the scope of the possible pleasures. I mean, I've had it. I’m a Don Siegel Fan, but I've had it with this macho mythology and so on. Even Quentin Tarantino has gone way beyond it.

Can people truly go into a film with an open mind?

I think there’s another element at work, which is unconscious bias, which is at play even though you don't know it, and even though you think that you are safe from it, but it is at play. And the fact is that unconscious bias hides behind the fact that my judgment is objective, my judgment is neutral, but, and this is exactly for me, when would you see it in the culture at work?

I mean the guys that slammed Touch Me Not in Berlin, they were talking from the point of view of cinema and how it is and how it should be made and you look at the way she was filming the bodies with this kind of distance. But no one asked themselves maybe that's exactly what Adina [Pintilie] wanted to do.

I was really hurt because that was another film that as a mentor I was lucky enough to follow and I really could see how she struggled with all the questions that she asked herself, the way she engaged with her own body, with her own feelings and so on. And then the film is there and no one asks the right questions.

And then you couldn’t say, this is a kind of a present that we gave to the #MeToo movement and this is what happens when we let a women have her vision. And I felt really offended by that because it's not how it works. And to this day the reaction was so bad that Adina is still struggling to get the film across. That is exactly the right conversation to have. Whereas people even try to say, oh, she's this, she’s that, implying some sexual preferences, orientations, but never discussing the work. So for me, that's a real issue.

Venice was not without controversies this year. A man was allowed to walk the red carpet, parading in front of cameras in a “Weinstein is innocent” T-Shirt.

They should have kicked him out immediately. No, no, no, they should have kicked him out. I mean, we have something, in Italy that you cannot support a crime. It's like supporting hate crimes. We have that because our constitution says that talking in a certain way about fascism, and we call it l’apologia di reato (apology of crime). You can’t do that. They should have kicked him out immediately.

Jacques Audiard said he wasn’t satisfied with the answers he was getting with why there is only one woman in competition. What hope is there if a Palme d’Or winning director can’t change minds?

Well, what can I tell you? When you say it's about quality, then I ask who's the judge of that and where does your judgment comes from and what does it rely on? And are we so sure that only guys have the seal of quality? For instance, and I'm not saying this just to look cool with you. It's simply because I was moved, shaken to the core, but for me, The Nightingale (with Suspiria) is the best film in the festival. I was really amazed by the way Jennifer Kent progressed from the Babadook, which was traditional quote unquote horror, to this film that had this broad scope and is challenging and tackling head on the legacy of the aboriginal genocide. This is the type of film that makes a difference and you can feel it.

In Critics' Week we had this film M, by Anna Eriksson, a multimedia talented popstar from Finland. It's a kind of reverie about Marilyn Monroe. And it's an extreme film because she puts her own body on the screen all the time. And even though it was an unsettling screening, you could see males walking out very moved, and some elderly ladies coming up and saying ‘thank you, for putting Marilyn in a more humane light.’

And while we were discussing in the selection committee: My colleague Beatrice Fiorentino, she was the one that was moved by it. I was aware it was an important work, but she allowed me to understand all the different layers and nuances. So the point is, and this is why I strongly believe there is an issue, if women claim the words and the means to tell from their own point of view, men get upset because they're not used to it. And this can especially come from the side of the so-called good guys, because they think that they are unbiased. It can be unconscious. Even though you mean what you say, well, you may still be wrong. It's like when people say: "I'm not racist, I have a lot of African American friends." This is exactly what the problem is: That you feel the need to say it.

But do you think critics, curators, etc., do you think they can be trained about unconscious bias?

You judge the work of a curator by his choices. (But) I think if a curator does something wrong, he should not be held accountable. I mean he's made some mistakes, but it should be a wider cultural discourse. This isn't just something happening at festivals, it's at work in many layers of society.

I can be quote unquote a Marxist and say it's not about gender, it's about economics and politics, but economics and politics have a sexual bias. It depends who is working the economy and the politics. So we need to keep the pressure on. But we can't forget that the end goal is to make (the world) a better place for everyone.

What did it mean to you to have the Syrian film Still Recording win Critics’ Week this year?

This is a project I’ve been aware of for at least three years, because I met the editor Rania Stephan at Doha Film Institute. She was presenting the project because the directors, Saeed Al Batal and Ghiath Ayoub, could not attend and I was immediately struck by it. They had 450 plus hours of footage and I kind of told them to stick to your guns and do what you think you want to do. When we finally got the cut, it was so powerful and it was so different from anything that we saw before on the Syrian war. It was a look from the inside, because all the other films about Syria, somehow were edited from Europe and people from elsewhere. And somehow it was the crowning process of what I consider this Syrian new wave, which has revealed filmmakers such as Sara Fattahi of Coma and Chaos.

So for me that was very important to have a film that was not exactly, even though it's about the Civil War, was not about the Civil War. It was Syria from point of view of people who are like us, who love to live. Yhey like to party; they like to get high. They want to make art, but they can’t. So for me, I found that very touching. And also the fact that at some point you need to take sides though it may be uncomfortable. You need to. The most important point is that the propaganda in the west shows rebels are all linked ISIS and they’re not. So for me to have that film in this moment and age, it was so important because if we show this film Still Recording in a campus in California, in Texas I think girls and guys, they would totally relate recognize these guys as their next of kin.



The main Venice competition seems to have fewer and fewer films by debut filmmakers each year. Do you think this is a problem?

This is a real issue because it seems that the competitions are divided more and more into films that have a certain financial backing, and the sidebars are for films that do not have that kind of financial backing. And I think it should be a bit more diverse in terms of, you have either the very big machines or the medium sized machines.

Especially now with the Oscars, Venice is such an important festival, they need to have this wider, broader conversation. I think that they are trying to be present everywhere. But for me it's just my point. If a film by Gaston Solnicki about Hans Hurch, Introduction to the Dark, is presented as if it concerns only a small group of people, people from Vienna that know about Gaston or Hans. I mean I would do maybe a bigger force in that direction in order to promote these works. Because otherwise these films will be more and more on the fringes of the discourse of culture.



