Crooked Media Expands Into Daily Podcasts With 'What a Day'

Akilah Hughes and Gideon Resnick are co-hosting the news-centric show.

Crooked Media, the company behind political podcast hit Pod Save America, is expanding into the daily news format with new show What a Day.

Hosted by writer-comedian Akilah Hughes and journalist Gideon Resnick, What a Day will explore the day's news and headlines for around 20 minutes every weekday.

The show is expected to focus on one big political story a day with a mix of pop culture, business, economic and international news added in, says Sarah Geismer, a former Netflix executive who joined Crooked in June to oversee development and production of projects across podcasting, film and television. On a recent Friday, for instance, What a Day might have explored Mick Mulvaney's press conference where he acknowledged that president Donald Trump withheld aid from Ukraine as well as Elton John's comments about Disney's The Lion King remake.

With What a Day, Crooked is looking to expand its audience beyond the core politicos who listen to Pod Save America, the brainchild of former Barack Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. It joins a suite of 12 shows including narrative series The Wilderness and pop culture-focused Keep It.

"We wanted to access a whole new group of people who maybe weren't Pod Save America listeners," she says, explaining that Crooked is looking for listeners who "want to be informed, want to know what to do want to know and how to be inspired."

Hughes joins What a Day after serving as a contributor to the Crooked Media website. The internet personality has gained an audience through her comedic YouTube Channel, It's Akilah, Obviously, where she has more than 150,000 subscribers. Resnick, meanwhile, comes to Crooked after time spent as a political reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in The New York Observer and The Atlantic.

What a Day enters Crooked Media into the increasingly crowded daily podcast landscape. The popularity of The New York Times' The Daily has spurred a number of regular news shows, including The Journal. from Wall Street Journal, Post Reports from the The Washington Post and sports-centric ESPN Daily.

Geismer acknowledges that there are already a number of podcasts in the daily space but says What a Day will set itself apart through its format, which will feature calls to action for listeners who feel inspired to get involved, as well as its tone. "We want to have an irreverent, fun tone," she says. "It will have serious news coverage but we won't take ourselves too seriously."