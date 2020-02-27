Crooked Media Plans Podcast Expansion With Shows on Sports, Race and Religion

Among the upcoming projects is 'Prisoner,' a limited series about journalist Jason Rezaian's 18-month detention in Iran.

Crooked Media has ordered up a slate of new podcasts that will expand its offering beyond politics.

The four new shows, which will debut in spring and summer, will cover topics like sports, faith and race. They join Crooked stalwarts Pod Save America, Lovett or Leave It and Keep It.

Hall of Shame, hosted by Rachel Bonnetta of Fox Sports' Lock It In and Fresh Off the Boat writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom, will debut in March as a weekly show about some of the biggest scandals in sports history and the humanity behind the headlines. The series will cover everything from Dock Ellis' no-hitter to the Rosie Ruiz marathon cheating scandal. New episodes will drop every Monday.

Journalist Phillip Picardi will launch Unholier Than Thou in April. Through the weekly series, he will explore how religion informs discussions around topics like sex and climate change. New episodes will become available Fridays.

In May, VerySmartBrothas founder and editor in chief Damon Young will release an untitled show that will deconstruct the anxiety, vulnerability, angst and absurdity of being black in America. He will also discuss how racism impacts sex, money, parenthood and other life events. The podcast, which will drop Thursdays, will feature interviews with cultural figures.

Rounding out Crooked's slate is Prisoner, a first-person account of Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian's 18-month detention in Iran during 2015's Iran nuclear deal negotiations. Through the limited series podcast, Rezaian will bring listeners into his story, both what happened inside his prison cell and outside of it. The show, which will launch over the summer, will feature previously unreleased interviews with Anthony Bourdain, John Kerry, Rezaian's family and other key players.

Three-year-old Crooked Media, founded by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor, now has a slate of 19 podcasts. Its current series have reached over a billion downloads.