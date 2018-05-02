'The Crown' Costume Exhibition Opening at The Paley Center

Just in time for the real-world royal wedding.

Forget the royal wedding. The Paley Center for Media is giving Beverly Hills an inside look at the (Hollywoodized) style of the British royal family in a new exhibition.

“The Crown: Imagining a Royal World" opens May 12, featuring artifacts from Netflix’s The Crown season two. On display will be costumes, on-set photos, videos and other ephemera from the award-winning series about Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy).

The free multimedia exhibition, running through July 29, will put the British monarchy in context of modern American politics during the Kennedy era.

Along with Foy's acting, the costumes are the crown jewel of the show—they won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes in 2017 and earned costume designer Jane Petrie a Costume Designers Guild Award.

“Season Two is all about the Windsor’s struggle to modernize at a time of great global change," Petrie says in a statement. "From Princess Margaret’s exciting new love interest, to the Kennedys swooping into Buckingham Palace, outshining the Queen and her consort, the clash between old and the new, America and Britain, takes center stage and very much inspired the costumes. It’s a fascinating moment of our shared history and was an absolute pleasure to design. I just hope visitors will appreciate the exhibit as much as we enjoyed telling this story.”

As a period costumes, The Crown’s outfits do indeed stand out—John Lithgow, who plays Winston Churchill, went to great lengths to get into character with lots of padding. In season 2, there are also plenty of sumptuous gowns, and Princess Margaret's wedding attire, of course.

Despite the show’s success, drama arose when producers revealed that Foy was making less than co-star Matt Smith (Prince Philip) for her role.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Left Bank creative director and executive producer Suzanne Mackie said at a conference. The company also apologized to both stars for getting caught up in a media frenzy. “The actors are not aware of who gets what and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues,” the statement read.

Netflix has confirmed to THR that seasons three and four of The Crown have already been renewed, with the goal of six total seasons. Olivia Colman will play the Queen for season three, with Helena Bonham Carter joining the cast as Princess Margaret. No release date has been announced.