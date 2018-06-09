'The Crown' Creator Peter Morgan on Balancing Historical Facts With Imagination | Drama Showrunner Roundtable

"When you're doing a drama based on real people, real events, you have to constantly ask yourself where you stand in truth and accuracy, and what the responsibility of that is," The Crown creator Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The good news about the Royal Family and about prime ministers is everybody knows where they were and when on each particular day," Morgan continued. "There's no mystery about it at all. But I have to join the dots. That's where the act of imagination comes in."

Morgan told the Drama Showrunner Roundtable that, "If what you're saying is, 'This is a plausible emotional reality between plausible human beings,' it then follows that what they do and say, people will think you have treated responsibly enough. But of course, there is an act of the imagination."

Peter Morgan has been nominated for two Academy Awards for best screenplay (Frost/Nixon, The Queen). He has also won a Golden Globe for best screenplay and received an additional Golden Globe nomination. The first two seasons of The Crown are currently available to stream on Netflix.

