'The Crown,' 'Game of Thrones' Claim Honors at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

HBO's fantasy hit was also awarded a special honor as it approaches its concluding season.

The Crown and Game of Thrones came home with two wins each at the BAFTA TV Craft awards on Sunday in London.

The event, celebrating the best behind-the-scenes talent working on the small screen, saw Netflix's The Crown claim honors for photography and lighting: fiction, and sound: fiction, with HBO's Game of Thrones collecting prizes for costume design and production design.

As it approaches its final season, Game of Thrones was also presented with a BAFTA special award in recognition of those involved in putting together all 67 episodes of the series made to date. The show has been shot across various locations in Northern Ireland, from a production based in Belfast.

But it was the BBC's hit drama Three Girls that came away with the most wins on the night, with Philippe Lowthorpe claiming best director: fiction, Una Ni Dhonghaile named for best editing: fiction and the series creator Nicole Taylor awarded for writer: drama.

Elsewhere on the night, the Black Mirror episode "Metalhead" was awarded the BAFTA for special, visual and graphic effects.