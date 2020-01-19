SAG Awards: Helena Bonham Carter Says 'The Crown' Is "as Good as It Gets"

The actress accepted the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series on behalf of the show's team on Sunday.

The Crown took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

The series was up against Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things.

Helena Bonham Carter accepted the award on behalf of the show. The actress noted that only she, Erin Doherty and Josh O'Connor could attend the awards show because the rest of the cast and crew were working. "There are actually 249 members of the Crown cast, but we couldn't all come here because we work tomorrow," she said.

"I think it'd be nice to thank Nina Gold, who cast us, and obviously we wouldn't be anywhere without the words, so Morgan, thank you for his genius," Bonham Carter said of casting director Gold and the show's creator, Peter Morgan.

"It's the most fun, and I'm amazed that we get a prize on top of the funness of doing it," she continued. "It's our privilege to be on this great show. I've had the time of my life — I think we all have — and it's as good as it gets, this show. I really recommend it if you want a job. It's amazing how well produced this thing is, and it's because of [producers] Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries over there. I would thank everybody else, but they're all asleep."

The actress concluded, "Netflix, I love you very much."

The 26th annual SAG Awards aired on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.