Disney's 'Cruella' Moves to Memorial Day 2021; 'Woman in the Window' Officially Pushed to Next Year

Disney also dates two Fox films, 'Empty Man' and 'Everybody's Talking about Jamie.'

It's official: Disney has pushed Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window to 2020.

The Fox 2000 title, based on the best-selling 2018 novel by A.J. Finn, had been set to open on Oct. 4, a prime date for awards movies and commercial adult fare such as Gone Girl. It now will hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

Disney inherited the movie when acquiring the 20th Century Fox film empire. As The Hollywood Reporter previously reported, reshoots were needed, but Adams wasn't available until this month. Joe Wright directed, with Scott Rudin producing.

In a twinned move, Disney also announced it is pushing back Cruella from Dec. 23, 2020, to May 28, 2021, the beginning of the lucrative Memorial Day weekend. Emma Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, the villain of the 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians.

It's not a surprise that Disney is moving Cruella, since Steven Spielberg's West Side Story — another property inherited in the Fox deal — is opening over Christmas 2020.

Disney also dated two Fox titles on Tuesday: Empty Man (Aug. 7, 2020) and Everybody's Talking about Jamie (May 28, 2021).