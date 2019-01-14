Casting Society of America to Honor Barbara Broccoli, 'Wonder Woman' Casting Director in U.K.

The Bond producer and Lucinda Syson will be presented with one of CSA's Artios awards, in partnership with the British Independent Film Awards, on Jan. 31 in London, the same night as the Artios Awards in the U.S.

The Casting Society of America has joined forces with the British Independent Film Awards to honor both Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Wonder Woman casting director Lucinda Syson with an Artios award.

The event will take place in London on Jan. 31 during BIFA's most promising newcomer dinner, and the same night as the CSA ceremony in the U.S. Syson is set to receive the award for excellence in casting, and Broccoli the lifetime achievement award. At the BIFA awards in December 2018 Wild Rose and Beast star Jessie Buckley won the annual most promising newcomer honor.

"Unrivaled creativity, unique vision and professional commitment — these qualities make Lucinda Syson and Barbara Broccoli the perfect honourees for our inaugural ceremony in London," said CS vice-president Rich Mento. "These dynamic women embody the spirit of the Artios Awards, and CSA is thrilled to honour their indispensable contributions to the craft of casting and the global entertainment industry."