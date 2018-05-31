L.A. Screenings: CTV Picks Up 'The Rookie,' 'Magnum P.I.'

The Canadian network also nabbed 'The Red Line,' 'The Village' and 'Grand Hotel' during package buying on Hollywood studio lots.

After the Canadians wrapped up their annual Hollywood shopping expedition at the Los Angeles Screenings, Canada's CTV has bought seven rookie U.S. network dramas, including The Rookie and Magnum P.I., starring Jay Hernandez.

The country's top-rated network also nabbed the spy-hunting drama The Enemy Within, Marcia Clark's legal thriller The Fix, The Red Line, from producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, The Village and Grand Hotel, executive produced by Eva Longoria.

Unlike other foreign buyers, the Canadians buy on the hop during their annual Hollywood shopping expedition before rushing back to Toronto to unveil their fall primetime schedules at their own upfront presentations in early June. European broadcasters, by contrast, can window-shop at the Screenings before buying new U.S. shows later this summer.

After rotating screenings on studio lots, CTV also picked up the medical drama The Resident, the Brandon Michael Hall-starring drama God Friended Me, the dramedy Whiskey Cavalier and only one comedy, The Kids Are Alright, which stars Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack.

Other pick-ups last week include The Alec Baldwin Show talker, America's Got Talent: The Champions from creator Simon Cowell and the TV special Abba: Thank You for the Music, An All-Star Tribute.

CTV already has returning dramas like Grey's Anatomy, Blindspot and Code Black, and comedies like The Big Bang Theory and The Goldbergs in its stable north of the border.

CTV plans a glitzy Upfront presentation to Canadian advertisers on June 7 to pitch its new fall and mid-season shows. Rival networks City and Global Television have yet to unveil their LA Screenings buys ahead of their own upfront presentations to Canadian advertisers next week.