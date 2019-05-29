L.A. Screenings: CTV Picks Up 'Stumptown,' '911: Lone Star'

The Canadian TV network did bulk-buying at a supersized Disney Television Studios during its annual Hollywood shopping expedition.

Top-rated Canadian broadcaster CTV on Wednesday unveiled its new U.S. shows recently picked up at the Los Angeles Screenings, including a raft of Disney titles such as the Cobie Smulders private-eye procedural Stumptown from ABC Studios and Emergence from ABC Studios-based Agent Carter duo Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters.

The network also acquired 911: Lone Star, Ryan Murphy's Texas-set spinoff of the Fox procedural 911, with Rob Lowe starring and hailing from showrunner Tim Minear and his overall deal with now Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV.

CTV is also bringing back to Canada All Rise, the courtroom drama from writer Greg Spottiswood (Frontier), with Simone Missick and Wilson Bethel starring in the Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios co-production; and Chuck Lorre's Bob Hearts Abishola, the multicamera Warner Bros.-produced comedy. It already has Lorre's The Big Bang Theory as Canada's top-rated comedy.

The Canadian network additionally scooped For Life, the prisoner-turned-lawyer serialized legal and family drama which stars Nicholas Pinnock and is a co-production between Sony TV and ABC Studios.

Also headed to CTV is Not Just Me, a drama based on Endemol Shine Australia's series Sisters starring Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment. It is a co-production between Universal TV, Endemol Shine and Fox Entertainment.

CTV's LA Screenings shopping basket was ultimately filled by the 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment drama Next and the multicamera family comedy Outmatched.

The Canadian broadcaster plans a glitzy upfront presentation to Canadian advertisers on June 6 to pitch its new fall and midseason shows.