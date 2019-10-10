Cuba Gooding Jr. Indicted for "Additional Incident" in Groping Case

The new indictment is sealed for the moment.

Cuba Gooding Jr. was indicted for a new case of alleged sexual assault in a New York City court on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Oscar-winning actor's trial for third-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching charges stemming from an alleged incident in June began Thursday.

During the first day of the trial, Gooding had been “indicted on charges included in this docket as well as an additional incident previously uncharged,” Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long said in the courtroom, as cited by multiple outlets.

The new indictment is sealed for the moment, its contents a total mystery.

Gooding's arraignment on the new charge will be Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to reports.

The actor pleaded not guilty to the previous charge.

Gooding and his legal team have maintained his innocence.