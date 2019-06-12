Cuba Gooding Jr. to Surrender to Police in Alleged Groping Case

Authorities have been investigating the complaint since Sunday evening when a woman claimed the Oscar-winning actor grabbed her chest while he was intoxicated.

Cuba Gooding Jr. will surrender to New York City police on Thursday after he was accused by a woman of unwanted touching, his rep told NBC News.

Multiple requests for comment from The Hollywood Reporter about the situation were not returned by the 51-year-old actor's legal rep.

"The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors," police said in a statement to THR on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown Manhattan.

While at LAX on Wednesday morning, Cuba told TMZ the accusation was false and cameras at the bar would show he did nothing wrong.

"I trust the system and let the process speak for itself," he said.