AFM: 'The Current War' Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon Joins 'Newsflash'

Chris Pine plays legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite in a story set on the day Cronkite must report the assassination of President Kennedy.

The Current War helmer Alfonso Gomez-Rejon has signed on to direct Newsflash, a biographical drama about legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite and the day he reported to the nation on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Chris Pine will play Cronkite in the drama, which is currently in pre-production with principal shooting planned for February next year.

Gomez-Rejon had his feature breakthrough with 2015 Sundance hit Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. His follow up, The Current War — a period drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon—was set up as an awards-season contender in 2017. But the movie was caught up in the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company, which produced it.

The film spent more than a year in limbo before Gomez-Rejon regained control and re-cut and rescored the picture, which was finally released this year. Ben Jacoby wrote the script to Newsflash.

Stampede Studios is producing the film, with AGC Studios handling worldwide sales.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 7 daily issue at the American Film Market.