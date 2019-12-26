Aidy Bryant Tries Out Lizzo-Inspired Confidence on Eddie Murphy in Cut 'SNL' Sketch

Bryant embraces her "raw sexual power" with the host and other 'Saturday Night Live' castmembers.

Eddie Murphy made his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live on Dec. 21 and one sketch, featuring Aidy Bryant embracing her inner Lizzo, didn't make it to the air.

The sketch (watch below) opens with castmembers Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong discussing Lizzo, who appeared as the weekend's musical guest. "She's so confident," says Strong. McKinnon adds, "And she embraces her raw sexual power." To which Bryant responds, "We can do that?"

Motivated by Lizzo being "100 percent that bitch" (referencing the singer's hit song "Truth Hurts"), McKinnon urges to her co-star, "You just gotta know it like Lizzo does."

Bryant first tests out her new attitude on castmember Kyle Mooney after he tells her she looks good. "Yes, I damn do. I can see that you want a taste. Don't you, bitch?" she responds. "Cause you know it's edible, it's incredible and you want to dip your whole damn chip in it. Be aware. I ain't no snack at all. In fact, baby, I'm the whole damn meal."

Bryant continues to embody her new persona when Murphy enters and compliments her work in sketches. "Bitch, I got my own show on Hulu," she responds. "I know you love this fat ass. It's iconic."

She tells Murphy to thank God for "my beautiful fat ass" before she confidently walks out of the room. And Murphy takes her advice seriously: "God, I know it's been a while, but I just want to say — thank you for that ass."

Lizzo eventually joins Bryant in a dream sequence, where they dance to "Truth Hurts," and then in real life to discuss her newfound confidence. "Sometimes it's really hard to have an earth-shatteringly gorgeous ass," says Bryant. "Do you ever feel like you're only 90 percent that bitch?" The singer admits that she never had that feeling and suggests that Bryant might be "burning the ass at both ends."

Murphy's return to SNL drew the show's biggest numbers in two-and-a-half years. The episode currently ranks as the highest-scoring and most-viewed episode of SNL since May 2017.

Watch the full sketch below.