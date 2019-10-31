Cybill Shepherd to Be Honored at Trevor Project Gala (Exclusive)

The PwC Charitable Foundation Inc. will also be honored at the Nov. 17 gala, with 'Joker's' Zazie Beetz and 'Saturday Night Live's' Sasheer Zamata serving as hosts.

Cybill Shepherd will be honored by the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, at its upcoming gala.

The actress has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Champion Award, which recognizes the outstanding support of an ally and their commitment to supporting the Trevor Project's mission.

In addition, the PwC Charitable Foundation Inc. will be the recipient of the 20/20 Visionary Award, presented to corporations supporting LGBTQ inclusion around the world.

Both will be honored at the TrevorLIVE L.A. fund-raising gala, set for Nov. 17 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The Trevor Project has tapped Zazie Beetz (Joker) and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as hosts, Jane Lynch and EJ Johnson as presenters, and Grace VanderWaal as a performer.

"Cybill Shepherd and the PwC Charitable Foundation consistently make a positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ people across the country, and we're excited to honor their commitment to the Trevor Project and LGBTQ young people," said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of the Trevor Project. "With Zazie and Sasheer's upbeat energy leading us through a moving night, we look forward to celebrating 21 years of life-saving work at TrevorLIVE Los Angeles."

Shepherd, who is being honored as a longtime ally and activist of LGBTQ rights, played Phyllis Kroll in the Showtime lesbian drama The L Word, which is credited with exposing millions to multidimensional queer characters with a range of storylines and driving what is often seen as the first major representation of lesbians on mainstream television. Shepherd's daughter, Clementine Ford, will continue her mother's legacy as a star in the forthcoming sequel series The L Word: Generation Q.

"For many young people in crisis, the affirming work of the Trevor Project can mean the world. In my work as an entertainer and activist, and especially as a mother, I've seen the profound freedom that comes with giving someone permission to be themselves," said Shepherd. "I'm incredibly humbled to accept the Champion Award at TrevorLIVE LA and will continue to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community as an ally fighting for a more inclusive place for the next generation."

PwC Charitable Foundation is a public charity that focuses on challenges in education and humanitarianism and supports underrepresented populations and underserved communities, including the Trevor Project. In 2016, a group of PwC employees started a crowdfunder to support the Trevor Project. It became one of the most popular crowdfunders among employees, receiving a $10,000 grant from the PwC Foundation and raising employee awareness for the Trevor Project's suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth. The PwC Foundation has continued to support the Trevor Project and invest in its mission.

“I was elected president of the PwC Foundation this month and could not be more proud of the organization's support for the Trevor Project," said Yolanda Seals-Coffield, who will accept the award along with Shannon Schuyler, chief purpose and inclusion officer for PwC U.S. “The Trevor Project is the world's largest organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ young people — an important mission that is aligned with the PwC Foundation's values to support inclusiveness and belonging, especially among underserved groups."

As previously announced, Hayley Kiyoko will receive the Youth Innovator Award at the gala, which also will feature a special appearance by YouTube personality, author and activist Gigi Gorgeous and a performance by Miss Shalae, a top Beyoncé impersonator.

TrevorLIVE's red carpet and awards ceremony will be live-streamed Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the Trevor Project's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, powered by Revry, which bills itself as the first queer global streaming network.