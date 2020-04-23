Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright Lead 'Stonewall Gives Back' Concert

The live-stream event, raising funds for LGBTQ nightlife workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, also featured Troye Sivan and Kristin Chenoweth.

In an effort to support LGBTQ nightlife workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative partnered with World of Wonder Productions for a live-stream concert on Thursday featuring Rufus Wainwright, Cyndi Lauper, Kristin Chenoweth, Troye Sivan and more.

The event was hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley, with proceeds going toward an emergency fund for industry workers. Greyson Chance, Lorna Luft, Our Lady J, Betty Who, Alan Cumming and Darren Hayes also made appearances.

Wainwright, who appeared from his home and noted that this cause is "dear to his heart," kicked off the music with a song he introduced as "Gay Messiah." John Cameron Mitchell and Vincint went on to perform emotional ballads.

In her introduction, Visage said, "We've always been a community that relies on ourselves, lifting ourselves up and celebrating our uniqueness. It is times like this when our true colors come out in full rainbows." Oakley then added, "As we fight for more testing, more compassion and more info, we remain a community that always rises to challenges."

Todrick Hall, collaborator of Taylor Swift, performed a song that referenced popular culture, including the recent Tiger King docuseries on Netflix, while Australian singer Betty Who sang "I Love You Always Forever" by Donna Lewis.

Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean offered a duet of "Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy," which was famously performed by the Glee cast. Lauper capped off the show with "True Colors," from her 1986 album of the same name.

Intercut throughout the performances, members of the LGBTQ community who work in bars and entertainment venues expressed support to one another and spoke of the strength of their people during this difficult time.

The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative is a non-profit charitable organization that references the Stonewall Inn uprising of 1969 and remembers the ideals of LGBTQ individuals who continue to struggle for equal rights and social acceptance globally.