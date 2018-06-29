Cynthia Erivo to Join Shoshana Bean for Concert at the Apollo

3:18 PM PDT 6/29/2018 by Rebecca Sun

The Tony winner will be featured as a special guest July 30 in the 'For the Record Presents' show.

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo is increasingly mounting a career on the big screen, but New Yorkers will have the opportunity to catch her back onstage July 30 when she joins singer-songwriter Shoshana Bean live at the Apollo Theater.

The Color Purple and Widows star previously collaborated with Bean, who's performed in Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, in a cover of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad" last December.

The Apollo show is a celebration of Bean's fourth studio album, Spectrum, which hit No. 1 on Billboard and iTunes' jazz charts upon its Feb. 9 release. An 18-piece big band will perform live standards, arranged by Grammy-nominated Alan Ferber, and other hits, along with original music written by Bean.

The show is produced and presented by Los Angeles-based For the Record, which is best known for its cabaret musicals mashing up memorable music, characters and sequences from iconic filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and John Hughes.

