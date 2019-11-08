Cynthia Erivo Releases Music Video for 'Harriet' Song "Stand Up"

The Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning performer, who plays Harriet Tubman in the biopic, sings and co-wrote the emotional track.

Harriet is in theaters to tell the story of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, 100 years after her death.

Tubman, who was born into slavery in the early 1800s in Maryland, escaped as a young adult by running miles through forests and fields. She subsequently risked her life, returning to Maryland to help others escape using a network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.

The themes of hope, overcoming obstacles and kindness for others are present in the film's track, "Stand Up," performed and co-written by Cynthia Erivo, who plays Tubman.

In the video exclusive to Billboard, Erivo delivers the emotional lyrics, tears streaming down her face at the end. "Stand up / Take my people with me / Together we are going to a brand new home / Far across the river / I hear freedom calling / Calling me to answer / Gonna keep on keeping on," she sings in the chorus.

“The song, for me, is a thank you to Harriet — an expression of hope, strength and inspiration to do good for one another. It was very special for me to write a song that could share a bit of her story. Harriet deserves a million songs," Erivo said of the song.

Watch the "Stand Up" video below.

This story first appeared on billboard.com