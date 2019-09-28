Cynthia Erivo's Favorite Cosmetic Products, Beauty Tutorials with Terrell Mullin and Coree Moreno

The 'Harriet' star was joined by her glam squad to discuss beauty inspirations, go-to items (chestnut lip-liner) and how the creative team prepares for major red carpet events.

Cynthia Erivo was joined by her glam squad, makeup artist Terrell Mullin and hairstylist Coree Moreno, to discuss her beauty inspirations and how the team achieves different looks for major red carpet events.

The Harriet star is very much an early riser, and works out at 4 in the morning. She does not drink coffee at that time, instead opting for herbal tea. She loves her eyes and her lips and works with Mullin to accentuate them in unique and original ways, but her favorite look is chestnut lip-liner.

Hairstylist Coree Moreno gave a tutorial about how to get Cynthia Orivo's hairstyle for the fall style issue. "I created more of a updo style to accent her face because she has gorgeous cheek bones and it's a fun way to kind of change your look without trying too hard," Moreno said. "Quick pin situation and you have a magical moment, like so."

Makeup artist Terrell Mullin broke down how he created a dramatic, playful eye for Tony Award-winner Erivo. "You don't wanna do one quick stroke," Mullin said. "You want to create the shape of the eye and make sure you hit that." He described the technique, "as though you're painting, because you want to make sure you really get in to the crease of the eyelid."

The Hollywood Reporter’s Fall Style issue about Hollywood’s top glam squads features Zendaya, Margot Robbie and 13 other A-listers.