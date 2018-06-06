Cynthia Nixon Releases ‘Sex and the City’ Themed Campaign Merch

“I’m a Miranda and I’m voting for Cynthia”

Although Cynthia Nixon insists she’s not running as a Hollywood star but “as a New Yorker,” the gubernatorial candidate released new campaign merchandise on Tuesday that says otherwise.

For the 20th anniversary of her hit show Sex and the City, Nixon launched five campaign items designed by the Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonSATC). The hats, totes and tees tie back into her lawyer character Miranda Hobbes and play off of the common fan identification of "being" a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda.

The merch proclaims, “I’m a Miranda and I’m voting for Cynthia,” while a hat ($38) reads “I’m a Miranda” with her name crossed out and “Governor” plastered on top. A toddler tee ($28) crosses out Miranda and replaces it with “Future Governor of New York.”

Are you a Miranda voting for Cynthia? In honor of #SATC20, here's a line of Miranda merchandise designed by the team behind the "Every Outfit on Sex and the City" Instagram account... because, well, we should all be Mirandas who vote for Cynthia. Order: https://t.co/g6TpXcZhfG pic.twitter.com/5KRwYD66Nu — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 5, 2018

Nixon declared her candidacy in March, announcing she’d run against incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Her platform includes improving health care, education and marijuana legalization. On Stephen Colbert, she said, "I'm running because I'm a lifelong New Yorker and I love this state, and I just know we could do so much better.” She addressed actors entering office by saying, “I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with stars in politics. It gives you a platform, but it's what you do with that platform."

At the Teen Vogue summit on June 4, Nixon said she hopes to be the first female governor of New York, voicing support for the Parkland students and abortion policies: “It’s way past time to end the era when a group of men sit around in a group and decide what happens to women’s bodies.”

The Democratic Primary will take place on Sept. 13.