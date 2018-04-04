Cynthia Nixon Says Trump's Win Inspired Her to Run for N.Y. Governor

The actress and candidate also talked about her 'Sex and the City' castmates' support on Wendy Williams' talk show.

Actress Cynthia Nixon sat for her first nationwide TV interview since announcing her candidacy for governor of New York on Wednesday's The Wendy Williams Show.

Preparing to battle against incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the former Sex and the City star spent her 13-minute sit-down with Williams addressing the reasoning behind her decision to take on the political venture and issues she hopes to tackle if elected.

“Well, I love New York,” Nixon said as she argued why she would be the ideal candidate to represent the state. President Trump's astonishing election win also partly inspired her run. “I believe so much in New York and I believe that we’re a real progressive bastion, and I have to say, the election of Donald Trump was a real wake-up call."

Adding, "If we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up.”

The Democratic primary will be held Sept. 13, and Cuomo — a potential presidential candidate for 2020 — is running for his third term as governor, something that Nixon is aware can be a challenge. "It is tough,” Nixon said. “People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race. I have to say, when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago, he was a celebrity because he was the son of Mario Cuomo.”

Nixon, who reiterated that she's "never lived anywhere else" apart from New York, believes that her love for the city and residency makes her more relatable than the public could believe. "For me I’m running as a New Yorker … as a public school parent. I’m running as a New York City subway rider; that’s enough to make anyone want to run nowadays!"

After announcing her run for governor last month, Nixon launched a fundraising page for her campaign and put out a campaign video, where she talks about growing up in New York and the struggles she has seen the state endure with health care, mass incarceration and subway transportation woes.

Williams and Nixon also discussed the death of Stephon Clark — a black man who was shot and killed by police in Sacramento, Calif. Nixon was quick to explain that she does think the shooting was a result of being what Williams called a "black man thing." “Yes, I think it is,” Nixon said, proceeding to criticize politicians for failing to speak up. “If we are going to say black lives matter, we have to mean it.”

Williams then asked Nixon how black women can help her be elected governor, to which the actress was quick to emphasize that the women are the "backbone of the Democratic Party," echoing what DNC head Tom Perez said after black women proved to be a key factor in the Alabama special election win of Democrat Doug Jones last year. “Black women are going to stop showing up for the Democratic Party if the Democratic Party doesn’t show up for them," she said.

Nixon also touched on the recent March for Our Lives movement, something she believes is a "watershed moment" for our country, arguing that so many politicians keep making promises about gun safety, yet "nothing" happens. The candidate emphasized that, if elected, she would be adamant about investing in infrastructure, tackling gun control and legalizing marijuana. ("Let's capture some of that revenue," she said of the latter.)

Despite a reported feud brewing between her former SATC co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, Nixon explained that "all three" of her castmates have been supportive of her run.

If elected, Nixon would historically become the first female and openly gay governor of New York.