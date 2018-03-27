Cynthia Nixon's Campaign Merch Includes "Unqualified Lesbian" Buttons

Is "Unqualified Lesbian" the new "Nasty Woman"?

Cynthia Nixon is ripping a page right out of the Hillary Clinton playbook and turning insults hurled against her into trendy merch.

The New York gubernatorial candidate, best known for her role as Miranda on Sex and the City (but we didn't have to tell you that), is selling buttons that read "Unqualified Lesbian" on her campaign website for $5 each.

The slogan is a reference to a comment made by former New York City mayoral candidate Christine Quinn to the New York Post last week. Quinn, who is herself a lesbian, slammed Nixon for supporting her opponent Bill De Blasio in the 2013 mayoral campaign, telling the Post, "Cynthia Nixon was opposed to having a qualified lesbian become mayor of New York City. Now she wants an unqualified lesbian to be the governor of New York. You have to be qualified and have experience. She isn’t qualified to be the governor.”

Quinn has since apologized for the remark. It is also worth noting that Nixon identifies as bisexual, and she is currently married to a woman. However, that hasn't stopped Nixon and her team from embracing the phrase. In an Instagram post promoting the buttons, Nixon wrote, "Unqualified Lesbian is an oxymoron."

The 51-year-old isn't the first candidate to co-opt a meme-able insult. You'll recall a former presidential candidate who embraced the phrase "Nasty Woman" after her opponent fired the phrase her way on national TV. Like the say, when life gives you insults, make buttons. Or something.