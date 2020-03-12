The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards Postponed to Summer

The Beverly Wilshire Hotel event — which has previously drawn Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Rihanna — decided to move its show from March 29 to June or July.

The sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards will not go on as planned.

The Daily Front Row magazine postponed its March 29 event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, because of the escalation of the coronavirus in the U.S. (Los Angeles County has more than 20 reported cases). It will now take place in June or July. As of March 5, honorees had not been announced.

“Given the news of the past few days, and the progression of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities, this year’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards will be postponed until late June or early July of 2020," a statement from editor in chief Brandusa Niro reads. "We hold the safety and health of our community as our number one priority, and we feel this is the best way to ensure that our collective wellbeing is maintained."

Previous attendees include Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Rihanna, Keanu Reeves and more stars. Last year, Busy Philipps, Alicia Silverstone, Kate Hudson, Chanel Iman and Lady Gaga attended the show. Designer Christian Siriano and stylist Ilaria Urbinati (who works with Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck and Donald Glover) were honored for their fashion-forward work, along with Gaga's hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

Several top fashion houses have canceled upcoming resort shows — namely, Gucci, Armani, Chanel, Prada, Versace and more. Beautycon was also pushed from August to December on Wednesday amid the news that the U.S. was suspending travel from Europe. As of Wednesday, the Met Gala was still going forward on May 4. However, The Met announced on Thursday that its museums (The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters) would be closed beginning Friday in order "to support New York City's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Group gatherings of 250 people are discouraged in California and events over 500 people are banned in New York.