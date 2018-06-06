Daily Mail Editor Paul Dacre to Step Down After 26 Years

The controversial editor is to become chairman of Associated Newspapers.

Paul Dacre is set to step down as editor of The Daily Mail, a role he has held since 1992.

The news was confirmed Wednesday, with Dacre set to leave his post in November and become chairman and editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers, which is owned by The Daily Mail's parent company DMGT.

Dacre's 26-year reign at The Daily Mail will be regarded as one of the most influential in U.K. media, with the paper looming large over British life and frequently pushing a hardline stance on issues such as immigration. The paper – and its hugely popular website – has regularly come under fire for unreliability and sensationalism.

In a statement, Lord Rothermere, the chairman of DMGT, described Dacre as the "greatest Fleet Street Editor of his generation" pointing to his "many campaigns, investigations and crusades that have held power to account, given a voice to the voiceless and often set the political agenda through six prime ministerships."