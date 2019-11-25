Daisy Ridley Raps 'Star Wars' Recap, Weighs in on Baby Yoda

The 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' star also weighed in on "dark Rey" and celebrity cameos in the film on 'The Tonight Show.'

Daisy Ridley has some strong feelings about the relative cuteness of "Baby Yoda" and the Porgs from the Star Wars universe.

The star of the series' sequel trilogy had some harsh words for the latter creatures when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday night to promote the franchise's last film, The Rise of Skywalker. Which is cuter, Baby Yoda (the name given by delighted social-media users to a creature in Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian) or the Porgs (introduced in The Last Jedi), host Jimmy Fallon asked her?

"Baby Yoda," she said definitively. "Look, I'm not a big fan of the Porgs. We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and every interview, 'What about the Porgs?' I was on the set for six months, they were there for a day."

Her remarks followed a memorable appearance where she rapped the plot of the entire "Skywalker saga" up to The Rise of Skywalker. "Strike back / rebels on Hoth attack," one rhyme went; others saw her rapping "Wasn't the plan / suddenly Luke is in need of a hand," "Back in the day / little boy Anakin loved to pod-race" and "Attack of the Clones / 10 years' passed, Anakin's grown," to big audience applause.

When she sat down for an interview, Fallon started off by asking her whether she was allowed to tell anyone when she first got the role to star in The Force Awakens. "No. I told my mum, dad and sister, but I was going to quite an expensive gym and I was a bartender... so people knew something was going on," she said.

She didn't say anything about The Rise of Skywalker's celebrity cameos (past films have shot Princes William and Harry, Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy), but she did note that William, Harry and Hardy were all cut out of the final product during the editing of The Last Jedi. "And then they were at the premiere for The Last Jedi, and I thought 'This is uncomfortable,'" she said.

As for "dark Rey," the name that social-media users gave to a glimpse of Ridley's character in a dark, hooded cloak and carrying a double red lightsaber à la Darth Maul in footage revealed in August, Ridley said simply, "I honestly feel like I know what a viral sensation is, because I was one," she said of the moment the footage was revealed. "My mom was texting me and she was like, 'What is this I'm seeing on Twitter? Do you go dark?'" Ridley told her mom she would have to watch the film to find out.