Loaded Signs Streamers Dakotaz and Skadoodle, Esports Host Sjokz (Exclusive)

Esports and game-streaming management firm Loaded has bolstered its roster of streaming talent by inking exclusive management deals with popular gaming talent Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman, Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham and Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere.

Under the new agreement, Loaded will manage the streaming stars' entertainment opportunities, digital distribution, brand partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances and more.

Loaded already represents some of the biggest names in the streaming space, such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who re-upped with the company last month, and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, the current most-subscribed channel on streaming platform Twitch.

Hoffman has amassed over 86 million views on Twitch playing the popular Battle Royale shooter Fortnite. In 2018, he was the fourth-most-watched account on the platform.

Meanwhile, Latham is a rising Twitch star known for playing Fortnite competitor Apex Legends, which he often streams alongside Grzesiek. He has over 4.5 million total views on Twitch and YouTube. Depoortere is the current host of the European League of Legends Championship Series.

“We’re excited to welcome this group of dynamic and talented creators to our roster,” said Loaded founder and CEO Brandon Freytag. “As the leading management firm in the gaming space, Loaded is continuing to diversify its client roster to better meet the needs of the growing number of brands, advertisers and publishers that recognize the incredible influence and content created by gaming talent.”

In December, Loaded merged with newly founded technology company Popdog alongside Catalyst Sports & Media and analytics platform NoScope.