Damian Chapa Defends Working With Woody Allen: "I Felt Very Safe On the Set"

The actor-turned director confirmed a cameo role as a Hollywood producer in Allen's next film, 'Rifkin's Festival,' set to debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Veteran Hollywood actor-turned- director Damian Chapa on Monday said appearing in Woody Allen's next film, Rifkin's Festival, marked a career high.

"I was offered a role in a film with one of the most respected Hollywood directors of his time made it easy to accept the role," Chapa said in a statement as he confirmed a role playing a Hollywood producer in Allen's next movie. Chapa's comments came amid questions about Allen and calls for a boycott of Rifkin's Festival.

"He [Allen] is a brilliant man and knows exactly what he wants as an artist. I felt very safe on the set," he said. Rifkin's Festival tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian festival and get caught up in the glamor of the Spanish coastal town.

Described as a romantic comedy, the wife ends up having an affair with a French movie director, while the husband falls in love with a Spanish woman who lives in San Sebastian, where Rifkin's Festival was shot on location.

Last year, Allen was asked during a press conference in San Sebastian about calls for a boycott of his movies and about the #MeToo movement. "My philosophy has always been, from when I started many, many years ago in show business, to just keep focused on my work and keep working, no matter what happens in my life, with my wife, with children, with current events, with politics, with illness. No matter what is happening, I focus on my work and I keep focusing," he answered.

Rifkin's Festival also stars Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi Lopez, Wallace Shawn and Christoph Waltz. Chapa directed, co-wrote and starred in Polanski Unauthorized, the 2010 biopic about Roman Polanski.

MediaPro Studios and Gravier Production produced Rifkin's Festival.