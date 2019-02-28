Damian Lewis Joins A+E Networks Docu-Drama 'Spy Wars'

The series is being introduced at MIPTV in Cannes.

Having made his name in the hit espionage drama Homeland, Damian Lewis is turning his hand to factual with Spy Wars (working title), a newly announced co-production between A+E Networks and A+E Networks U.K.

The docu-drama series – produced by Alaska TV – will reveal the true stories behind some of the most important spy operations of the last 40 years, using reconstructions that were shot on location in London, Moscow and Israel.

Lewis will serve as host/narrator.

A+E Networks has global distribution rights and will introduce the new factual series to the international marketplace at MIPTV in Cannes this April.

The announcement was made by Patrick Vien, executive managing director international, A+E Networks, and Dan Korn, vp of programming at A+E Networks U.K.