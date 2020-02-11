Damon Lindelof, Lulu Wang, Kenya Barris Join SXSW 2020 Lineup

Lindelof will sit down with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to discuss their music collaboration on 'Watchmen.'

SXSW has added a spate of new speakers to its 2020 conference lineup.

Damon Lindelof, Lulu Wang, St. Vincent, Janelle Monáe and Michael Moore are among the keynote speakers who will attend the festival in Austin from March 13 to March 22.

Fresh off the release of critically acclaimed HBO drama Watchmen, Lindelof will speak with composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross about their collaboration on the music for the show. Meanwhile, musician St. Vincent will hold a conversation with Carrie Brownstein, and Moore will sit down with Pink Floyd's Roger Waters.

The speakers join previously announced keynotes from Laurene Powell Jobs, Gayle King, Erin Lee Carr and others.

"Today’s announcement is one of the most significant we’ve made in the 34 year history of SXSW," said chief programming officer Hugh Forrest. "The keynote and featured speakers added to the lineup are can’t-miss luminaries who are headed here to share the theories, strategies, and motivation behind their success. We're honored to share the whole of this year’s stellar conference schedule with our attendees. There’s definitely something for everyone at the 2020 event."

A number of featured speakers have also joined the lineup. They include director Judd Apatow in conversation with The Late Show's Stephen Colbert, Beastie Boys Story director Spike Jonze, The Wire creator David Simon and A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede. Executives including former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan will also take the stage.

Other newly announced sessions include a conversation between Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones about their upcoming Netflix series #blackexcellence; a talk about the rise of internet culture from The Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White; a panel on the rise of adult animation featuring Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan; and a discussion about the launch of HBO Max with WarnerMedia executive Bob Greenblatt. Kim Kardashian West, Quibi chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, TikTok stars Sarah Lugor and Brittany Tomlinson and directors Anthony and Joe Russo are also expected to speak.