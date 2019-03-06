Damon Lindelof's 'The Hunt' Gets New October 2019 Release Date

From left to right: FilmMagic, Daniel Zuchnik, and Matthew Simmons, all Getty Images

The politically charged action-thriller was originally set to hit theaters in late September, but Universal is tweaking its calendar after 'Maleficent 2' moved into the Halloween corridor.

That didn't take long.

Hours after Disney announced it is pushing up the release of Angelina Jolie's sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil from May 29, 2020, to Oct. 18, 2019, Universal tweaked its fall calendar.

Universal's untitled Blumhouse horror pic is switching places with Damon Lindelof's politically charged action thriller The Hunt and will open on Sept. 27, instead of Oct. 18. The Hunt now goes up against Maleficent 2.

The move means that Blumhouse's horror offering won't have to directly compete with Jolie's film over the Halloween corridor.

Craig Zobel is directing The Hunt, likewise produced by Blumhosue, from a script by Lindelof — co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers — and Nick Cuse. (The trio also worked together on the two TV shows.)

While the logline is being kept under wraps, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The Hunt is a subversive feature that takes its cues from the current political climate in America — elevating the current conflict between right and left wings to a more extreme, and violent, level.