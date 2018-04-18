Damon Lindelof's 'The Hunt' Lands Fall 2019 Release Date

From left to right: FilmMagic, Daniel Zuchnik, and Matthew Simmons, all Getty Images

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are teaming on the political action-thriller.

Damon Lindelof's The Hunt has landed a Sept. 19 release date in theaters.

Universal Pictures, which is teaming with Blumhouse on the politically charged action-thriller, will have a busy weekend between The Hunt and Everest, an animated comedy-adventure that will also bow in U.S. cinemas over the Sept. 19-21 timeframe.

Craig Craig Zobel will direct The Hunt from a script by Lindelof — co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers — and Nick Cuse. (The trio also worked together on the two Lindelof TV shows.)

While the logline is being kept under wraps, sources tell THR that The Hunt is a subversive feature takes its cues from the current political climate in America — elevating the current conflict between right and left wings to a more extreme, and violent, level. Universal picked up the project last month in a competitive situation.

Everest, from Pearl Studios, already had the announced release date of Sept. 19, 2019. The movie will mark the first worldwide release from the Shanghai-based animation studio previously known as Oriental DreamWorks. Pearl will distribute the film in China, while Universal will handle distribution everywhere else (separately, Universal owns DreamWorks Animation).

Universal's specialty division, Focus Features, also made changes to the release calendar on Wednesday, announcing that Working Title's Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan, will now begin its limited run in North American theaters on Dec. 7 instead of Nov. 2.