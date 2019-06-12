Dan Fogelman Honored at Los Angeles Confidential’s Impact Awards

Pamela Adlon was also recognized at the magazine's first annual awards to honor those behind the scenes and below the line crew members who create the costumes, sets and visual effects that make Hollywood’s top TV shows look and sound their best.

Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Natasha Lyonne all walked the red carpet at The LINE Hotel on Sunday night to celebrate Los Angeles Confidential’s first annual Impact Awards. The awards are intended to honor those behind the scenes and below the line crew members who create the costumes, sets and visual effects that make Hollywood’s top TV shows look and sound their best.

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman was a recipient of the Visionary Award and Hartley was effusive in his praise of the showrunner’s unique talent when speaking to .

“I love watching everyone else get familiar with Dan Fogelman and what he can do and the way his mind works and the stories that he tells and how generous he is with his gift of writing and storytelling and just sort of the human condition. He is really just dialed in and any time I get to be around him or honor him, is a privilege for me.”

Spirits were high and the cheering was loud during the ceremony, with every honoree being introduced by a star from their show. The actors were clearly happy to share the spotlight with their behind the camera crew members, who do so much of the hard work while receiving only a fraction of the recognition.

Lyonne was present to honor cinematorgrapher Chris Teague, who was being recognized for his work on her show Russian Doll. She told THR how his ability elevated her vision for the mind-bending TV series.

“The dream in hiring great collaborators is that every step of the way they really elevate this sort of vision into something far beyond your wildest dreams of what it could be. So with Chris Teague there was this endless resource, seemingly endless reserve of visionary ways to crack each scene. It’s not a huge budget Russian Doll so what he was able to pull off was truly singular. He’s a master in his early days.”

Guests enjoyed a dinner of Tuscan kale and Brussel Caesar salad followed by slow cooked salmon with Yukon Gold potatoes and wilted spinach. Red and white wine were also on offer, including a Malenee Rose Covee and Chamisal Vineyards Monterey Chardonnay.

Pamela Adlon was the recipient of the Empowerment Award for her show Better Things and she spoke to the audience about the importance of representation behind the camera as well as in front of it.

“I’m not a pioneer. I am just picking up the Lucille Ball, Oprah Winfrey baton that keeps getting thwacked out of our hands. And so we continue to make space for women and people of color and people who are otherly-abled and people who are trans and this award is telling me that what I’m doing, that what we’re doing on Better Things is an exception. That hiring an equal proportion of women crew members and creating diverse female crew members are things that are still not the norm and that has to change.”

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, the audience made their way to the LINE’s pool deck, where a DJ spun cool, summer hits and guests enjoyed a wide variety of desserts, such as lemon meringue pie bites, fudge brownies and cupcakes.

The evening’s other winners included casting director Rachel Tenner for Catch-22, editor Nick Paley for Broad City, composer Kurt Farquhar for American Soul, production designer Drew Boughton for The Man in the High Castle, visual effects artist Jason Zimmerman for Star Trek: Discovery, hairstylist Michelle Ceglia and costume designer Michelle R. Cole for Black-ish.