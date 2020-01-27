Dan Levy to Receive Visibility Award at Human Rights Campaign's Los Angeles Gala

The 'Schitt's Creek' actor, who plays a pansexual character on the CBS series, will be honored at the annual event March 28.

The Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization dedicated to achieving LGBTQ equality, revealed Monday that Dan Levy will receive the Visibility Award at the HRC's gala dinner March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

Levy, who came out as gay to his parents at 18 and now plays an openly pansexual character on Schitt's Creek — a series he developed with his father, actor Eugene Levy — is being recognized for creating content that inspires others to live authentic lives and be receptive to the differences they may encounter along the way.

"Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are," said HRC President Alphonso David in a statement. "By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality."

Levy added in his own statement, "I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC. To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor."

The actor, whose upcoming projects include the gay rom-com Happiest Season, will join previously announced Equality Award honoree Janelle Monae at the HRC gala. In addition to her music accomplishments, Monáe is known for being a positive voice in the LGBTQ community.

The HRC gala, comprising members of the LGBTQ community and faithful allies who share the same goal of fighting for the day when gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual and queer people are recognized with full rights and benefits, will include a silent auction in addition to a black-tie dinner and cocktail reception.