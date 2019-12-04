Dan Stevens of 'Downton Abbey' Cast in Broadway Play 'Hangmen'

The production, directed by British playwright Matthew Dunster, will begin preview performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre on Feb. 28, 2020.

The initial casting for Martin McDonagh's dark comedy-thriller play Hangmen was revealed Wednesday, with Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey and Legion set to tackle the role of Peter Mooney.

The actor made his debut opposite Jessica Chastain in The Heiress and now returns to the Broadway stage. His additional screen credits include fantasy film Colossal and sci-fi drama Lucy in the Sky.

Olivier Award nominee Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) will appear in Hangmen alongside Stevens, as well as Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett and Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), Owen Campbell and Gaby French. Olivier award nominee John Hodgkinson will also be featured, with Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time) and John Horton rounding out the cast.

Additional casting will be revealed at a later date.

The play is set in the U.K. in 1965, with much of the drama unfolding at the Lancashire pub, owned by Britain's second most famous executioner, Harry Wade.

During its London off-Broadway engagement, Hangmen won the 2016 Olivier Award for best new play. Two years later, it was awarded the New York Drama Critics Circle honor for best foreign play.

The production, directed by British playwright Matthew Dunster, will begin preview performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre on Feb. 28, 2020, with an official opening set for March 19.

The play will run for a limited engagement of 20 weeks.