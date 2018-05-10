Dan Stevens Joining Natalie Portman in Noah Hawley's 'Pale Blue Dot' (Exclusive)

Hawley is set to direct the Fox Searchlight drama, about a married astronaut who begins an affair when returning to Earth.

Dan Stevens will reteam with his Legion creator-showrunner Noah Hawley for Fox Searchlight's drama Pale Blue Dot.

The Beauty and the Beast star will join Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz in the astronaut star that Hawley is set to direct.

Pale Blue Dot centers on a married astronaut (Portman) who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space — and when her lover begins another affair with an astronaut trainee, the bottom drops out.

Hamm is playing the fellow astronaut while Beetz is the other point in the love triangle, the trainee.

Stevens will play Portman's onscreen husband whom she cheats on.

Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi wrote the feature that is inspired by a true-life astronaut love triangle in which a female mission specialist tried to kidnap a rival in 2007.

Stevens, who is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Julian Belfrage and Peikoff Mahan, is in the midst of his second season of Legion, Hawley's X-Men-based series on FX. He has Gareth Evans' Netflix drama Apostle in the can for a possible release later this year and this week joined Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne in the punk rock drama Her Smell.