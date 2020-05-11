Dan Stevens Leaves WME for CAA

The 'Legion' actor has several movies in the works.

Dan Stevens, the Downton Abbey actor who recently starred on the Marvel-based TV show Legion, has signed with CAA.

The actor was previously at WME.

Stevens, who played the Beast in Disney’s billion-dollar-grossing remake of Beauty and the Beast, has several movies in the can, including Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in which he stars alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan.

Stevens also will star in Blithe Spirit, an adaptation of Noel Coward’s classic comedy featuring Judi Dench and Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco’s feature directorial debut, The Rental.

Stevens most recently appeared with Harrison Ford in Call of the Wild and on the third season of Legion, which aired on FX. He also appeared opposite Natalie Portman in Lucy in the Sky, directed by his Legion show creator, Noah Hawley.

Stevens, who has also appeared on Broadway and at London’s National Theatre, continues to be repped in the U.K. by Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan at Mahan Peikoff.