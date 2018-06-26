Dana Brunetti Launches New Film and TV Company Cavalry Media (Exclusive)

He is teaming up with former Relativity exec Keegan Rosenberger to create "moderately-priced, premium film and television programing."

Fifty Shades producer Dana Brunetti and former Relativity Media finance executive Keegan Rosenberger have partnered to form Cavalry Media, a Los Angeles-based media company focusing on the acquisition, development and production of feature films and scripted television series for worldwide audiences.

Brunetti, who was partners with Kevin Spacey at their banner Trigger Street and is a producer on Netflix’s House of Cards, will act as chief content officer while Rosenberger, who previously headed strategy and corporate development at Relativity Media, will act as chief executive officer. The two worked briefly together at Relativity when the company acquired Trigger Street.

Cavalry, according to the executives, seeks to supply “moderately-priced, premium film and television programing for both traditional and new media distribution platforms.”

The company is launching with funding already in place. Rosenberger led the negotiations to close an equity investment deal which will finance the ambitious IP acquisitions the company has planned.

“This venture represents the culmination of decades of knowledge, experience and relationships from each of our past roles,” said Brunetti in a statement. “Each critical and commercial success and innovative financial arrangement has led us to the point where Keegan and I could join forces to launch this company.”

Stated Rosenberger: "Collectively, we have the skills, relationships and financing to go after and successfully execute on truly first-rate intellectual properties."

On the film side, that means that company wants to move into the space vacated by studios who have migrated their focus on big-budget, franchise and brand features, or tiny budgeted dramas. The budget for a Cavalry film will be in the $40 million to $80 million range.

On the television side, the company hopes to produce a steady stream of scripted programming for SVOD platforms and premium cable channels.

And, in fact, it is with two series in development that the company is making its opening salvo.

The first project out of the gate will be Hispaniola, a series based on the Hans Koning book Columbus: His Enterprise: Exploding the Myth. The series will tell the brutal true story of Christopher Columbus and the first Wild West frontier, the tropical Caribbean island that now encompasses the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Hispaniola is described as a sweeping period epic about unchecked power and the madness and brilliance bred by its pursuit.

Cavalry is partnering with UK production house Raw on Hispaniola. Brunetti and Raw previously teamed up on CNN's Race for the White House.

Cavalry is also developing an original scripted series centered on UEFA Champions League soccer. Based on real-world access, the fictional series will weave together fictionalized accounts of the egos, conspiracies, betrayals and high-stakes dynamics in a world of ruthless billionaire club owners and some of the highest-paid athletes on the planet.

Cavalry is developing the series with an eye toward SVOD platforms that are looking for product with global appeal that will drive international subscriber growth.