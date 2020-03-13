Dana Brunetti's Cavalry Media Launches Podcast Division

Cavalry Audio's slate includes a rewatch podcast devoted to 'The Sopranos' and a scripted crime anthology.

Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger's Cavalry Media has launched a podcast division to develop, finance and produce audio stories.

The production and talent management company's Cavalry Audio arm will look to deficit finance a range of podcasts across genres and formats, including host-led shows, competition series and scripted dramas. Their launch slate includes a The Sopranos re-watch podcast, a survival education show and a scripted crime anthology series.

"We are big proponents of the audio space in general and podcasts in particular: both as a viable stand-alone business and as a low-cost IP creation tool for future adaptation across other media," Cavalry CEO Rosenberger said in a statement. "We view this move into audio as highly complementary to Cavalry's existing film, television and talent management businesses."

Cavalry is producing podcasts with an eye for film and television adaptation.

Among the shows currently scheduled for release is Made Women, in which former Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo and her best friend, Chris Kushner, re-watch the HBO crime drama episode-by-episode. The weekly podcast, scheduled to debut March 23, will look at how the themes and storylines in Sopranos, which has been off the air for over 10 years, relate to current issues.

Also on the lineup is Can You Survive This Podcast? Hosted by former Navy SEAL Cade Courtley, the weekly show will look at hypothetical life-threatening situations and give listeners the tools to increase their chances of surviving. It is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of the year.

Rounding out the slate is The Devil Within, a scripted true-crime anthology series hosted by former Fox News host Clayton Morris. Devil Within will focus on stories about demonic possession and the paranormal, including the tale of a 14-year-old boy who murdered his mother and set his home on fire in 1988. It will be released in the second quarter of 2020.