Dana Walden Joins Live Nation Board

Dana Walden was elected to the board of directors of Live Nation Entertainment, the parent of Ticketmaster and a leader in concerts and other live events said Friday.

Walden is chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group where she's in charge of the Fox broadcast network — home to Empire, The X-Files and The Simpons — along with Gary Newman. She's also a board member at Hulu, which is partially owned by 21st Century Fox.

Live Nation also said Friday it has added Ping Fu as a director. Fu, an artist and scientist, founded Geomagic, a 3D imaging software company that was acquired five years ago by 3D Systems.

"Dana and Ping's extensive experience spanning technology and media will offer new perspectives and bring invaluable expertise to our accomplished board," said Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei in a statement.